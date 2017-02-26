Uttar Pradesh election 2017: What major political players said today in poll arena

(Source: File photo) (Source: File photo)

While 51 Assembly constituencies spread across 11 districts of Uttar Pradesh prepare to go to polls on Monday, political leaders from all major parties continued their campaign in other parts of the state which are scheduled to go to polls on March 4 and March 8. From BJP president Amit Shah to Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav, here’s what the major political players said during the day:

SP-Congress tie-up an alliance of youth leaders, reiterates Akhilesh Yadav

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said Sunday that the SP-Congress alliance between two youth leaders would change the course of politics at the national and state levels. The SP chief’s remark at an election rally in Maharajganj came after BJP president Amit Shah had called the pre-poll alliance as one “between two corrupt families – one from Delhi and the other from Lucknow.”

“This is not an alliance between two families, it is an alliance between two youngsters, who would change the course of politics both at the national and state levels,” Akhilesh asserted.

Dimple Yadav hits back with new ‘Kasab’ acronym

Samajwadi Party MP from Kannauj Dimple Yadav on Sunday gave her own spin to Kasab acronym. “BJP says ‘Ka’ stands for Congress. Your Akhilesh bhaiyya says ‘Ka’ (in Hindi) stands for Computer, ‘Sa’ stands for smartphone, through which you can get all the information about the policies of the government and ‘B’ stands for ‘bachche’ (children),” Dimple said at at an election rally in Jaunpur. The MP was referring to state government’s scheme to distribute laptops to meritorious students and the promise to give smartphones if it returns to power in the state. Amit Shah had used the ‘KASAB’ acronym to describe ‘Ka’ for Congress, ‘Sa’ for SP and ‘B’ for BSP at a Gorakhpur rally last week. He coined the acronym matching the name of terrorist Ajmal Kasab – one of the perpetrators of 26/11 Mumbai attack.

Also read | UP polls will end appeasement, casteism, dynastic rule, says Amit Shah

Rapes have flourished under Akhilesh govt, alleges BJP chief Amit Shah

Stepping up his criticism of the Akhilesh-led government, BJP chief Amit Shah on Sunday indicated that crime rates in the state have gone up ever since the Samajwadi Party came to power. “Samajwadi Party ki nikammi sarkar ne UP ko hatya, loot aur balatkaaro ke maamle mein number one bana dia hai (The useless SP government has made turned the state into number one place for murder, loot and rapes),” he said. The BJP President also took a dig at Akhilesh’s election slogan saying the rape statistics are a result of his “karnaame” and not “kaam.” He also said, “Har din 23 maata-behnon ka balatkaar hota hai. Yeh kaam nahi, Akhilesh ji ke kaarnaame bol rahe hain (Everyday 23 of our mothers and sisters are being raped. This is not work, these are his deeds).” Shah also said he was confident of BJP’s win in the state. “Once the poll results are announced, it will signal the end of politics of appeasement, casteism and dynastic rule in the entire state,” he said.

How can BJP win UP polls when it has not even projected a CM candidate, asks Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday questioned BJP’s claims on winning the election asking how could the party win when they did not even have a chief ministerial candidate. “How the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would win the assembly polls when it has not even projected the name of their chief minister candidate,” Mayawati said while addressing rally in Ballia. Reiterating her claim that BJP would end reservation system after coming in power, Mayawati said: “If BJP comes to power in Uttar Pradesh they will impose RSS agenda and end reservation. I got this information from reliable sources.” She also criticised PM Narendra Modi for doing ‘politics of discrimination’ and said, “Both PM Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah are dreaming of destroying UP.”

Mayawati also accused the Samajwadi Party of copying her policies. “The Samajwadi Party has copied various development schemes of the BSP by merely changing their names. An important policy is the Samajwadi Pension Yojana, which was originally called Maha Maya Gareeb Arthik Madad Yojana,” she said.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd