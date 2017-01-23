Akhilesh Yadav denies ticket to Mukhtar Ansari, drops 5 sitting MLAs

Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

SOON AFTER announcing its pre-poll alliance with the Congress, the Samajwadi Party released a list of 77 candidates, including three sitting MLAs in Rae Bareli and two in Amethi. It denied tickets to five of its sitting MLAs in different districts. With this, the SP has declared candidates for 287 of the 298 seats it will contest.

While the Congress wanted as many seats as possible from Rae Bareli and Amethi, the SP declared sitting MLAs Gayatri Prasad Prajapati from Amethi, Rakesh Pratap Singh from Garuriganj (both in Amethi district), Asha Kishore from Salon, Devendra Pratap Singh from Sareni and Manoj Kumar Pandey from Unchahar (in Rae Bareli district).

Gayatri, who is a minister, on Saturday got a showcause notice from the Election Commission in connection with the recovery of more than 4,000 sarees in Fatehpur. The sarees were being allegedly transported to Amethi for distribution during elections. In the latest list, SP national president Akhilesh Yadav denied ticket to jailed politician Mukhtar Ansari, who is the MLA from Mau. Ansari’s Quami Ekta Dal had last year merged with the SP despite opposition from Akhilesh.

The party ticket for Mau has been given to another Muslim, Altaf Ansari. The SP also denied tickets to sitting MLAs Gama Pandey of Meja, Dayashankar of Orai, Shivcharan Prajapati of Hamirpur, Lalmunni Singh of Sohratgarh and Vijay Kumar of Gyanpur. Shivcharan, Dayashankar and Vijay had been declared candidates from their respective seats in the list of candidates that Mulayam Singh Yadav declared last month.

In Allahabad West, Akhilesh picked Richa Singh, a former student union president of Allahabad University. She joined SP last year. In Mehnaun seat of Gonda district, the SP has given the ticket to 26-year-old Rahul Shukla, son of sitting party MLA Nandita Shukla. Sitting MLAs Arun Kumar Verma from Sadar and Santosh Pandey from Lambhua also got party tickets. Mulayam had earlier denied ticket to Arun.