Uttar Pradesh elections 2017: PM Modi can say whatever he wants, UP has adopted Samajwadi Party, says Mulayam Singh Yadav

SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav. (File Photo) SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav. (File Photo)

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Sunday said that the “PM can say whatever he wants to say, UP has adopted Samajwadi Party”. PM Modi, while addressing a rally in Hardoi on Thursday, had likened himself with Lord Krishna who he said was born in UP but made Gujarat his Karmabhoomi.

Mulayam Singh also added that Akhilesh Yadav will once again be chosen as the chief minister. He also said that Shivpal Yadav will win the election by a large margin. Mulayam was speaking to reporters after casting his vote in Saifai during the third phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Apart from Mulayam, his brother Abhay Ram Yadav, cousin Ramgopal Yadav and son Akhilesh also reiterated that there was no infighting within the party.

More than 24 per cent have cast their votes till 11 am, according to news agency ANI. Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Mayawati, Uma Bharti, Sakshi Maharaj, Rita Bahuguna Joshi, Kalraj Mishra were among the prominent faces who cast their votes. Earlier in the morning, PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter and appealed to everyone to vote in large numbers. A total of 826 candidates are in fray, whose fate will be decided by 2.41 crore voters, including 1.10 crore women and 1,026 belonging to third gender category.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd