Akhilesh Yadav slams Union Budget, says can’t see ‘achhe din’

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday criticised the Union Budget saying he couldn’t see the promised ‘achhe din’. Akhilesh, who is on a campaign trail as the first phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh draws closer, was addressing a rally at Khatauli in Muzaffarnagar. The rally comes a day after the presentation of the Union Budget.

Akhilesh will also be speaking in Budhana, Kairana, Chhaprauli and Garhmukteshwar on Thursday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav at an election rally in Khatauli, Muzaffarnagar #UPPolls pic.twitter.com/O57h24uRKj — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 2, 2017

