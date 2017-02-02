Akhilesh Yadav slams Union Budget, says can’t see ‘achhe din’

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 2, 2017 1:27 pm
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday criticised the Union Budget saying he couldn’t see the promised ‘achhe din’. Akhilesh, who is on a campaign trail as the first phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh draws closer, was addressing a rally at Khatauli in Muzaffarnagar. The rally comes a day after the presentation of the Union Budget.
Akhilesh will also be speaking in Budhana, Kairana, Chhaprauli and Garhmukteshwar on Thursday.
