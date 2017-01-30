12 km through 3 Lucknow seats, then a promise of youth and change

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi during their road show in Lucknow on Sunday. (Source: PTI Photo) Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi during their road show in Lucknow on Sunday. (Source: PTI Photo)

The show of unity by Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi traversed three assembly seats in the old city area — Lucknow Central, Lucknow West and Lucknow North, all dominated by Muslim voters. Rahul and Akhilesh kicked off the event at Hazratganj after garlanding a statue of Mahatma Gandhi. They mounted an improvised chariot — Uttar Pradesh Vijay Rath that had photographs of SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Akhilesh and Rahul. SP workers, outnumbering those of the Congress, thronged the streets as the rath proceeded. They climbed on pillars and temporary structures to register their presence before the CM, while Congress workers stayed on the roadsides and welcomed Rahul and Akhilesh with flowers and balloons.

Loudspeakers played SP campaign songs such as “Kaam bolta hai”, “Har mukh se Netaji ka naam nikalta hai”, “Sabse achchey hain Akhilesh, seedhe sachchey hain Akhilesh”. Congress workers shouted slogans like “Sonia Gandhi-Mulayam Singh Yadav zindabad” and “Rahul Gandhi-Akhilesh Yadav zindabad”. SP workers, however, stuck to “Jai-jai-jai-jai Akhilesh”, and “Jiska UP uska desh, jai Akhilesh jai Akhilesh”. After travelling 12 km, the roadshow concluded at Clock Tower, where Rahul and Akhilesh addressed the gathering. The stage was done up in the colours of the SP flag, while two small flags of the Congress were visible. Photographs of Akhilesh and Rahul formed the backdrop.

In his speech, Rahul said the Congress-SP alliance was like the confluence of Ganga and Yamuna. “We want to tell Narendra Modiji that UP will remain united, every caste and religion will remain united here and this state can never be divided,” he said. “BJP badle ki baat karti hai… hum to yuva hain… hum badlaao ki baat karte hain (BJP speaks of revenge… we are youths… we speak about change).” Rahul added, “Here two youths are standing on top of the bus. This is the organisation of youths… this is the organisation of the future… this organisation will take UP ahead unitedly…. we will change this state… a storm of development will come here.” Halfway through his speech, Rahul paused. “Azan ho rai hai… sab log ruk jao.”

Targeting PM Narendra Modi over demonetisation, he said, “The money in the pocket of the poor is not black money. Black money is with 50 families and Vijay Mallya. The poor are honest and they do lie.” Rahul said he practised politics of sachchai. He asked people whether they had got Rs 15 lakh in their accounts, seen achche din and whether corruption had ended. He said the Akhilesh government would come to power again and a youth would become CM.

“Akhilesh Yadavji Narendra Modiji nahin hai. Akhilesh Yadavji apni mann ki baat nahin karte hain… aapke mann ki baat sunte hain (Akhilesh Yadavji is not Narendra Modiji. Akhilesh Yadavji does not speak only his mind… he listens to what you say,” Rahul said. Akhilesh said the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance was essential for running the bicycle, and that the cycle would pick up speed when the hand is on the handle. The alliance will win more than 300 seats in UP, he added. In the 2012 elections, the SP had won all three seats in the old city area. In 2007, it was the BJP that had won all these seats.