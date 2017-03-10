Akhilesh has conceded defeat by favouring tie-up with BSP: Kiren Rijiju

Kiren Rijiju (File Photo) Kiren Rijiju (File Photo)

Union minister Kiren Rijiju today took a dig at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, saying his hints at tying up with the BSP if the poll results throw up a hung assembly is like “conceding defeat” even before the counting. “Counting se pehle hee haar maan liya (he has conceded defeat even before counting). What should I say on this?” Rijiju, the Union Minister of State for Home, said when his comment was sought on the Samajwadi Party president’s remark. He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 48th Raising Day celebrations of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) here, which he attended as the chief guest. Akhilesh had yesterday not ruled out a post-poll tie-up with the BSP to prevent the BJP from coming to power in the state.

Watch what else is making news:



“I will not yet speak about alliance. The Samajwadi Party and Congress will get enough seats to form the government.

“However, as I have always referred to the BSP chief as a relative, it is natural for people to think we might take their help or might go with them…but it is difficult to say this as of now,” Akhilesh had said. Rijiju also disapproved of Congress leader Digvijay Singh’s statement that the “injustice” meted out to Indian Muslims makes terror outfits attractive to them.

“By saying so, he is alienating them further,” Rijiju said, adding Singh should not have made such a statement. The minister, during the event, called the CISF a “multi-dimensional and professional” force which is a “symbol of pride” for the country.