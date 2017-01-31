Ajit Singh escapes unhurt as helicopter tilts during take off

Rashtriya Lok Dal Chief and the former aviation minister Chaudhary Ajit Singh. (Source: PTI) Rashtriya Lok Dal Chief and the former aviation minister Chaudhary Ajit Singh. (Source: PTI)

RLD chief Ajit Singh had a narrow escape as his helicopter tilted when a temporary helipad made of bricks gave away while the chopper was taking off in Mant area here. The former aviation minister had on Mondnay addressed an election programme at Brij Aadarsh Inter College in support of RLD candidate from Mant Assembly constituency, Yogesh Nauhwar, police said.

Watch What Else is Making News



After the programme, when the RLD leader’s chopper was taking off the temporary helipad gave away and it tilted but the pilot immediately took the helicopter up, avoiding any mishap, they said. Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Arun Kumar Singh said temporary helipads may slump in the ground due to the weight of helicopters and that happened in Mant also.

He said the administration makes arrangement for helipad if anyone demand for it.