Ahmedabad: Court junks bail petitions of Narayan Sai

The Surat District Court, on Monday evening, rejected the interim bail application of Narayan Sai, for contesting assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. The court also rejected his plea for regular bail in cash bribe case. Son of self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, Naryan Sai, a rape accused, is one of the founders of Ojaswi Party. In order to contest from Sahibabad and Shivpur constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, he had filed an interim bail application for a period of four weeks with Surat District Court, a few days ago.

Apart from his interim bail application, the same court also heard the case of bribery and seizure of Rs 8 crore on Monday.

However after hearing the arguments of both the defense and prosecution side, the court rejected both the bail applications of Naryan Sai. The case has now been postponed to Tuesday.