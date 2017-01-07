Ahead of polls, Mayawati convenes meeting of BSP candidates

“They will also be told about the ongoing family feud in the ruling Samajwadi Party as well as the bad shape of law and order, jungle raj as well as caste-based discrimination and regionalism in development,” she said. “They will also be told about the ongoing family feud in the ruling Samajwadi Party as well as the bad shape of law and order, jungle raj as well as caste-based discrimination and regionalism in development,” she said.

BSP chief Mayawati today convened a meeting of senior leaders and party candidates ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections to issue necessary directives for going to polls. Ahead of the meeting, Mayawati told reporters she would apprise her partymen of “pressing issues” and give instructions necessary to ensure that BSP comes to power with a majority. The BSP chief has so far released the names of 300 of the total 403 candidates BSP will be fielding in the assembly polls that will be held from February 11 to March 8 in 7 phases.

“This meeting has been convened to issue necessary directives to the partymen on model code of conduct which has come into effect for the polls and instruct them to adhere to it in a disciplined manner which is also in the interest of democratic norms, the poor and deprived sections,” she told reporters.

“They will also be told about the ongoing family feud in the ruling Samajwadi Party as well as the bad shape of law and order, jungle raj as well as caste-based discrimination and regionalism in development,” she said.

Party candidates would also be made aware about the BJP going back on poll promises, the “ill-planned” demonetisation measure, and “tricks” adopted by the saffron party to mislead people, Mayawati added.