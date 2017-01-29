After journalist’s ‘number 1’ comment, Rahul takes a dig at PM Modi

Rahul Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav press brief was aimed at sending a strong message to party cadres from both sides, asking them to work together to ensure the defeat of BJP and BSP. (Express Photo) Rahul Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav press brief was aimed at sending a strong message to party cadres from both sides, asking them to work together to ensure the defeat of BJP and BSP. (Express Photo)

At the press conference attended by UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Sunday, laughter broke out when a journalist announced himself as representing the number one channel in the country. After the journalist posed the question, Gandhi, amused as he was, could not help taking a dig at prime minister Narendra Modi.

“You say you are number 1 and the others are number 2. But prime minister Narendra Modi thinks of himself as number 1 and there is no number 2 for him,” said Gandhi as Akhilesh smiled too.

Gandhi has often said in his public statements and rallies that PM Modi ran an authoritative regime in which there was no space or voice for anyone else.

A week ago, the Congress leader managed to stitch together an alliance with Akhilesh’s Samajwadi Party for the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh. Under the formula, the SP will contest on 298 seats and the Congress on the remaining 105 seats. On Sunday, Gandhi positioned the SP-Congress alliance as an answer to the politics of hate and anger perpetuated by the BJP-RSS.

The elections in Uttar Pradesh, spread over seven phases, will run from February 11 to March 8. The votes will be counted on March 11.

