Accused in rape case: Seeking protection from arrest, Samajwadi Party leader Gayatri Prajapati moves SC

Complaining about not being heard, state minister and Samajwadi Party leader Gayatri Prajapati Monday moved the Supreme Court against its order of registering an FIR against him in connection with a rape case. Prajapati filed a plea in the apex court seeking protection from arrest and recall of the order issued on Friday, contending that the court did not give him a hearing before directing for registration of the FIR. Arguing that the principle of natural justice guaranteed him a hearing before he was booked under such serious charges, Prajapati also claimed he was being framed for political gain. The senior SP leader asked for an opportunity to present his case before the top court.

The plea is likely to be mentioned before the apex court on Tuesday to ward off any possibility of arrest.

On Friday, a bench led by Justice A K Sikri had ordered for registration of an FIR on the complaint of a woman who alleged she was raped several times by Prajapati and others between 2014 and 2016. Her complaints to the police, her lawyer Mehmood Pracha said, also failed to yield any result because of Prajapati’s political status.