51 assembly seats in Terai, Awadh vote today: The battle for Ayodhya, minority votes and a Congress bastion

The BJP campaign’s pro-Hindutva tone will be tested in the fifth phase of elections on Monday, when 51 Assembly seats in 11 districts of Terai and Awadh, including the symbolically-crucial Ayodhya, go for polls.

The outcome of the phase is also likely to depend on whether the BSP’s gamble of fielding Muslims on 19 of these 51 seats pays off and counters the resurgent BJP, or ends up dividing Muslim votes among its candidates and those of the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance.

The SP-Congress alliance is also facing the challenge of proving that it remains the primary anti-BJP force after two parties joined hands. There have been no joint meetings of top Congress and SP leaders in the campaign for this phase.

In Ayodhya, BJP’s Ved Prakash Gupta is facing the challenge of wresting the seat back from SP’s Tej Narain Pandey, who won it in 2012. The seat had been held by BJP since 1991. For BSP’s Bazmi Siddiqui, the first Muslim to be fielded by a mainstream party on the seat, it is a question of whether he will be able to consolidate Dalit and Muslim votes to emerge as a challenger to BJP, or merely cut into the minority community support of the SP candidate.

In Gonda, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke of electing “those who are filled with patriotism” and “not those who support” conspirators sitting across the border, the BSP has fielded Muslim candidates on four of seven seats. SP, which had won six of seven seats in 2012, has not fielded any Muslims and its nominees need the community’s support to face the resurgent BJP. SP’s two ministers — Yogesh Pratap Singh and Vinod Kumar alias Pandit Singh — are in the fray while Prateek Bhushan, son of BJP’s Kaiserganj MP Braj Bhushan Sharan Singh, is making his debut from Gonda seat.

In Muslim-dominated Bahraich district’s seven seats, the BSP has fielded Muslim candidates on four. Raising the BJP’s hopes of division of Muslim votes, SP has fielded two Muslim candidates — minister Yasar Shah and his mother Rubab Syeda — while the Congress has also fielded two Muslims.

The campaign for the fifth phase has been dominated by the PM’s “kabristan-shamshan” remark and BJP president Amit Shah’s description of Congress, SP and BSP as “Kasab”. The Terai region, bordering Nepal, is known to be susceptible to religious polarisation.

In Ambedkar Nagar, the SP won all five seats in 2012, virtually ravaging the stronghold built by BSP founder Kanshi Ram by combining its Dalit support base with backward castes like Nishad, Kurmi and Rajbhar. In 2007, the BSP had won all of these seats. The BSP has fielded its state president Ram Achal Rajbhar from Akbarpur seat and former parliamentary affairs minister Lalji Verma from Katehari. The Election Commission has decided to hold the election for Alapur reserved seat of the district on March 9 after the death of the SP candidate.

In Amethi, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh’s first wife, Garima Singh of BJP, and Ameeta Sinh of Congress, are pitted against each other. In this seat, which is part of Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s parliamentary constituency of the same name, there are maximum 24 candidates, including the sitting MLA, state minister and rape accused Gayatri Prasad Prajapati. The Congress is contesting all four seats in Amethi district where union minister Smriti Irani has also staked her reputation to challenge the Congress. On Gauriganj seat, Congress candidate is facing alliance partner SP’s sitting MLA Rakesh Pratap Singh among others.

In Sultanpur, the SP faces the challenge of retaining all five seats it had won in 2012. Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav had started his campaign from Sadar seat of the district. The district which includes the Lok Sabha constituency of BJP MP Varun Gandhi of the same name, is also expected to be a test for the party as the MP has kept himself away from the campaign.

Yashbhadra Singh alias Monu, brother of former MLA Chandrabhadra Singh alias Sonu Singh, who helped Varun’s campaign in Lok Sabha, is contesting as a candidate of Rashtriya Lok Dal from Isauli seat. Sonu was also a claimant for the ticket but was overlooked.

Assembly Speaker Mata Prasad Pandey from Itwa seat of Siddharthnagar, is among the prominent candidates in this phase, which will decide the fate of total 607 nominees, including 40 women, on 18,822 polling booths.