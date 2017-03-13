4, Vikramaditya Marg to now house Akhilesh officially

Akhilesh and family have been staying here for the past few months. Tashi Tobgyal Akhilesh and family have been staying here for the past few months. Tashi Tobgyal

ON LUCKNOW’S 4, Vikramaditya Marg, stands Akhilesh Yadav’s palatial bungalow — now soon-to-be residence of a former chief minister. It wore on a deserted look on Sunday except for the security personnel outside. On asking if this was the chief minister’s house, a guard replied: “That is 5, K D (Kalidas Marg).” Asked if this is Akhilesh’s house, he nods in agreement. While officially the outgoing CM is scheduled to shift to his new home soon, Akhilesh and his family had been staying at 4, Vikramaditya Marg since the end of last year.

“He stays here at night but spends his days at 5, K D Marg,” a guard said, adding that Akhilesh along with his family have left for his village (Saifai) and would now be available only after Holi. 5, K D Marg is hardly a kilometre away from here.

The house had found mention in election speeches of BSP chief Mayawati, who had pointed out that while she had got stones for her house and memorials from India, Akhilesh had got imported stones for his new house.

A few meters away is house of Akhilesh’s father Mulayam Singh Yadav — another former CM — as well as the SP office. These too wear a similar deserted look. Even shopkeepers selling SP flags and banners, here, do not have buyers.