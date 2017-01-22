Upcoming state polls will help PM Modi to continue develop agenda: Venkaiah Naidu

Venkaiah Naidu (C) in Hyderabad (Source: File/Express photo) Venkaiah Naidu (C) in Hyderabad (Source: File/Express photo)

Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said the elections in Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh will strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in continuing the development undertaken by him. “The main issue for the election of Goa, Punjab, Uttaranchal (Uttarakhand), Uttar Pradesh is the need to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to continue the developmental agenda he has worked on,” he told reporters in Panaji.

“Entire country is moving forward but some states are lagging because either they refuse to cooperate with the Centre or do not perform well,” the Urban Development Minister said. “You have seen what is happening in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and what is happening in Karnataka, they do not cooperate with the Central government, though the Centre is willing to move forward in a Team India spirit,” he said.

Naidu said people were all set to elect a BJP government in Uttar Pradesh as they have seen governance by SP, BSP and other parties, which has resulted in “corruption, goondaism and vote bank politics based on communal sentiments.” “The transformation he (Modi) is bringing to the country. He has given three prolonged mantra – reform, perform and transform.

“You have seen the initiatives taken by Modiji and the results that are coming. India’s image internationally has gone up. India is being recognised and respected worldwide. India is the most favourite destination for investment. Each and every sector has been growing and people believe that their aspirations are being realised,” he claimed.

Naidu said that if the country needed to be developed, the focus should be towards progress of states. “If you want to develop or transform the country, you need to develop the states also. Without states’ progress, the country cannot make real progress. That(‘s) why state elections are also very important. This government has been given a clear mandate by the people. But the opposition is trying to put the spokes because we do not have the needed numbers in Rajya Sabha. They (opposition) were delaying bills. They fall in line because of public pressure, otherwise they are delaying every legislation,” he said.