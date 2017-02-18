UP, UTTARAKHAND Elections: No show by Captain Amarinder Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu leaves Congress candidates glum

Navjot Singh Sidhu (File Photo) Navjot Singh Sidhu (File Photo)

CRICKETER-TURNED-POLITICIAN Navjot Singh Sidhu, who joined Congress ahead of the Punjab Assembly election and contested from Amritsar East, disappointed leaders of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh by not turning up to campaign for party colleagues in both states. While elections in Uttarakhand were held on February 15 in a single phase, the star campaigner of the party did not canvass there despite 60 of the 70 candidates in fray seeking him to canvass for them. In UP, elections are due in remaining five phases.

Sources in AICC said Sidhu cited his preoccupation in Mumbai to remain unavailable and the party was not able to utilise his star value in Uttarakhand, having a sizeable population of Sikhs in about 30 Assembly seats. Sources said Sidhu, without wasting time, flew off to Mumbai soon after the election in Punjab got over. He is said to be busy with Kapil Sharma’s comedy show.

“We expected him to visit Uttarakhand. He was made aware of his demand by the candidates. But he expressed his inability. The party cannot force anyone. It seems he is very busy,” an AICC leader told The Indian Express. The leader said he was informed that the candidates in Uttarakhand wanted Sidhu more than most of the campaigners with star value but it did not help. He said it is unlikely that he would campaign in UP, too. Like Sidhu, Punjab Congress president and chief ministerial candidate, Captain Amarinder Singh, too, has not been able to campaign for his colleagues in Uttarakhand and UP. Amarinder had twisted his ankle while campaigning in Punjab. Ever since he has been confined to his home in Sector 10.

Sources said on the day of AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Punjab, Amarinder was unable to walk properly. But he had to campaign. That worsened his injury. A source close to him said he had a swollen foot. Amarinder is included in the list of 40 star campaigners for UP. While Haryana Congress president Bhupinder Singh Hooda is campaigning in UP, Amarinder would not be able to visit the state, sources added. While two phases of elections are over in UP, the remaining five phases will be held on February 19, 23, 27, March 4 and 8.

The Captain will also be busy with his grandson’s wedding in the first week of March. Both Sidhu and Amarinder were expected to campaign for party colleagues in western UP as the region has a sizeable population of Sikhs who migrated from West Punjab after Partition.