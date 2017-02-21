Charges against ex-CBI chief should be throughly probed: Venkaiah Naidu

Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said a thorough probe should be conducted into allegations that former CBI chief Amar Pratap Singh favoured controversial meat exporter Moin Qureshi.(Source: PTI Photo) Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said a thorough probe should be conducted into allegations that former CBI chief Amar Pratap Singh favoured controversial meat exporter Moin Qureshi.(Source: PTI Photo)

Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said a thorough probe should be conducted into allegations that former CBI chief Amar Pratap Singh favoured controversial meat exporter Moin Qureshi. “These allegations have to be throughly enquired into. It is a real shame for all of us that director of a premiere investigative agency has now been charged,” Naidu told reporters on sidelines of an event.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

The CBI had named Singh along with Qureshi and others in an FIR registered last week for allegedly favouring the meat exporter after receiving a complaint from the Enforcement Directorate.

The agency carried out searches at the residence of Singh on Monday.

Naidu today said this shows the “level of corruption” that has crept into the system.

“It should be taken to its logical conclusion and whatever links are there should be throughly investigated,” he added.

Qureshi has been accused of accepting money from several people for securing favours from public servants.

Meanwhile, asked about BJP’s strategy for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, he said, “Let the results come then we will decide what to do and how to go about it. Why should we make hasty statements now?”

He said BJP is confident of winning the BMC polls.