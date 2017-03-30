Under PM Modi leadership, victory march coming to state in November: Amit Shah

Shah said BJP’s victory in Uttar Pradesh was a victory of “politics of performance” over “politics of casteism, nepotism, and appeasement”. (Representational Image) Shah said BJP’s victory in Uttar Pradesh was a victory of “politics of performance” over “politics of casteism, nepotism, and appeasement”. (Representational Image)

Exhorting BJP workers to ensure the party’s victory on at least 150 out of the 182 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections, its national president Amit Shah on Wednesday said “under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the victory procession of BJP is coming to Gujarat in November”.

Addressing Vijay Vishwas Sammellan — a huge convention of BJP workers — at Sabarmati Riverfront here, Shah asked, “Are you ready for the elections?” and should he convey this message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi? The crowd replied in loud cheers. The convention was organised to celebrate BJP’s victory in the recently held Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, besides formation of its government in Goa and Manipur.

“Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the victory procession of BJP is coming to Gujarat in November… and will move on to Odisha (where in party made significant gains in the panchayat polls), “ Shah said.

Referring to an analysis by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani that during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections BJP was leading in 165 Assembly segments, Shah asked: “When Narendra Modi was Chief Minister, BJP had won 128 seats. Now, when he is Prime Minister, how many seats can BJP win?” The workers replied “150”.

“There is no other math required,” Shah said.

Taking a swipe at Congress’s campaign slogan ‘Congress ave chhe (Congress is coming)’, the BJP president said: “Every time, one year before elections, they start daydreaming of winning the polls, which gets broken on the day of results… This year, the dream has got a premature death following the recent Assembly elections.”

Shah said BJP’s victory in Uttar Pradesh was a victory of “politics of performance” over “politics of casteism, nepotism, and appeasement”.

Wednesday’s event was seen by many observers as launch of Shah’s new “avataar” in his home state. During his half-an-hour-long speech, Shah took a dig at the Nehru-Gandhi family and subtly invoked Hindutva card by referring to communal riots and “curfew-ridden” years of Congress rule in Gujarat. “In 1995, Gujarat witnessed 200 days of curfew… In a day, 25 stabbings were reported,” he said. The BJP leader said his party’s regime was synonymous with “curfew-free” rule.

“Jawaharlal Nehru used to say sarcastically that we will not come to power in 20 generations… But, today in a span of around 50 years, we have more than 325 members in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha… In more than 65 per cent of land in the country, there is BJP rule,” Shah said.

Shah also mentioned his journey from a small BJP worker of Sanghvi School booth in Naranpura area (his current assembly constituency) to BJP’s national president.

Right from Rupani to BJP Gujarat chief Jitu Vaghani, there were various sobriquets for Shah. Rupani, referring to him as “son of the soil” and went on to say that “ Modi-Shah was a shraddha ni jodi (bond of faith)”. He likened the duo of Modi-Shah to “Mahatma Gandhi-Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel”, Chandragupta Maurya-Chankaya and Atal Behari Vajpayee-L K Advani.

About Shah, Vaghani said, “Desh na pramukhshri bhale hoy pan aapdi Gujarat na dharti na chhoru chhe (He may be party’s president for the country, but for Gujarat he is a son).”

After the victory of 2017 in Uttar Pradesh Amit Shah’s stock has reached new heights.

A leader of a Thakore community outfit in north Gujarat , who was present at the event, said, “There was a time in May 2014 when Amit bhai could not become a CM of Gujarat, but by 2017 he has proved himself so capable that now a post of CM is too small for him. He has outgrown himself after the UP victory of 2017.”

During the convention, Rupani announced to bring a Bill to regularise unauthorised housing societies in major cities of Gujarat during the ongoing budget session of Gujarat Assembly.

“In municipal corporations, layout plans of land are not passed, maps-drawings are not passed and poor people’s houses are erected. Many times, the government removes it through bulldozers. To stop all this and to ensure that poor people become owner (of those houses), this government will bring a new law in Assembly and regularise such proposed societies,” he said.

No called for early elections: Vaghani

Speaking with mediapersons after the function on Shah’s statement asking party workers to prepare for elections in November as an end to speculation of early Assembly polls, BJP’s Gujarat president Jitu Vaghani said, “We (BJP) have never said anything about early Assembly elections. Tenure of the government is ending in November, so the elections are due then.”

