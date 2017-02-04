Under-30 voters per seat more than last time’s average winning margin

Photo for representational purpose Photo for representational purpose

OVER 20 per cent of the electorate in each of the five states going to polls over the next four weeks is under 30 years old, including a large number of first-time voters who comprise an untested bloc for political parties.

The marathon elections begin Saturday with Punjab and Goa voting first, followed by Uttarakhand, UP and Manipur. Election Commission data analysed by The Indian Express shows that 27 per cent of Punjab’s total voters and 23 per cent in Goa are youngsters in the age group of 18-30. This works out to approximately 44,000 young voters in each of the 117 seats in Punjab and 6,200 in each of the 40 constituencies in Goa, which is much higher than the average winning margin of 9,936 and 3,466 votes in Punjab and Goa, respectively, in the last assembly elections in 2012.

In Uttar Pradesh, which will vote in seven phases from February 11 to March 8 on account of being the largest of the five states, 29 per cent of the electorate — an average of one lakh voters in each of the 403 seats — is under 29 years. This is almost seven times the average winning margin of 14,869 votes in the last state assembly elections in 2012.

UP’s 4.05 crore young voters include 24.25 lakh first-time voters in the 18-19 age group.

Out of the five states, Manipur has the highest proportion of under-30 voters — close to 5.94 lakh, which works out to 33 per cent of the total voters. In Uttarakhand, this figure roughly stands at 32 per cent of the electorate. This adds up to about 34,451 such voters in every seat in the state, which is seven times the 2012 average winning margin.

According to poll analysts, the large number of youngsters is expected to influence the turnout in all five states, especially Punjab and Goa, which are witnessing a three-cornered contest — between the BJP, Congress and AAP — in a majority of constituencies.

A new player in the electoral field, experts suggest, could enthuse the youngsters to come out in larger numbers and vote.

“The young were indifferent to elections, but in 2010 the EC started educating them about registering themselves as voters. Now their numbers are significantly large and the increase in voter turnout every year is because of this age group. I feel they can influence the outcome of an election,” said former chief election commissioner S Y Quraishi.

That would probably explain why political parties — in Punjab, especially — have started wooing the youth as a separate electorate.

The Congress manifesto promises at least one job to every household (55 lakh) in Punjab, a stipend of Rs 2,500 for the jobless, an end to the drug menace within four weeks of coming to power, and one-lakh taxis/commercial vehicles every year for unemployed youth. The BJP-SAD alliance has promised 10 lakh jobs over five years, free laptops and free higher education for girls.

AAP, on the other hand, released a separate youth manifesto in Punjab and Goa. In Punjab, it has promised 25 lakh new jobs in five years, entrepreneurial/skill centres and an end to favouritism in public employment, among other things.

Some analysts, however, cautioned against exaggerating the influence of youth in swinging the verdict.

“Age is still not a cleavage in Indian elections because the young, too, are divided along their other loyalties such as caste identity and religion. We are yet to see an election where the young are seen voting in large numbers for one party. It was somewhat noticed in the Delhi assembly polls in 2015 and slightly in 2014 Lok Sabha elections, but even then the winning party didn’t get more votes among the young compared to their average voteshare,” said political scientist Sanjay Kumar of the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS).