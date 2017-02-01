Twelve suspended in UP for avoiding electoral training

Budget 2017

By: PTI | Kanpur | Published:February 1, 2017 8:00 pm

12 government employees, including seven engineers were suspended after they didn’t turn up for election-related training ahead of February 3 graduates’ and teachers’ MLC polls in the district. According to District Electoral Officer Kaushal Raj Sharma, the MLC polls in graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies are scheduled to be on February 3 and the counting will take place on February 6.

The DEO, in a statement said that these officials were called for the training a number of times and a warning letter was also issued in this regard.

As they have failed to give any valid reason for avoiding the training, orders have been issued to suspend them, Sharma said.

