There was no need for alliance with SP, says Congress leader Naseeb Pathan

Pathan also said that Azad should take some inspiration from B.K. Hariprasad and vacate his post. Pathan also said that Azad should take some inspiration from B.K. Hariprasad and vacate his post.

Post the humiliating defeat of SP-Congress alliance in the recent Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the hidden conflict within the Congress took a new turn on Thursday after a party leader from UP Naseeb Pathan put the charge for the bad show in the state on senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and demanded the former to resign from his post.

“Ghulam Nabi Azab misled the Congress Party. He is responsible for the loss in the assembly elections and should resign from his post. He has humiliated the Congress workers. Local leaders were ignored by him. There was no need for an alliance, this decision was wrong. I conveyed this to the leadership, ” Pathan told ANI.

“Twenty Samajwadi Party leaders were contesting the elections from Congress Party’s seat. What kind of alliance was this? If we would have contested elections on all the 403 legislative seats of Uttar Pradesh, we would have been there in opposition,” Pathan added.

Pathan also said that Azad should take some inspiration from B.K. Hariprasad and vacate his post.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd