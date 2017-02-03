SP-Congress pact in UP an alliance of looters: Kailash Vijayvargiya

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. (File) BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. (File)

In a scathing attack, the BJP on Friday termed an “alliance of looters” the electoral understanding between the Congress and Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, which, it said would only harm the interests of nation. “People know that Congress-SP election alliance is an alliance of looters. While in power at Centre, Congress plundered the country while the SP robbed Uttar Pradesh in a similar fashion. Earlier, the robbers..small and the big..used to fight election separately, now they are together,” BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya told reporters.

WATCH VIDEO | Assembly Elections 2017: How Has UP Voted In The Past Explained

He said the tie-up would harm the interests of the country. Uttar Pradesh is going to polls between February 11 and March 8 in seven phases.

When asked about non-projection of chief ministerial candidate in the UP polls, Vijayvargiya said, “BJP is an ideology-based party and generally doesn’t project any leader as the CM face. However, there are several party leaders who have capabilities to become chief minister.”

SP is contesting on 298 of 403 seats, while the Congress rest 105.

Referring to Assembly polls in Goa where BJP is in power, scheduled tomorrow, he said the party would form government by securing “two-third majority.”

Goa has 40 seats up for grabs. Vijayvargiya exuded confidence about putting up a “good performance” in Punjab, also going to polls tomorrow.

He, however, conceded the BJP needs to make “some efforts” in Punjab given the anti-incumbency factor against the SAD-BJP coalition government.

Responding to a query on Indore not having a minister in Madhya Pradesh cabinet, the BJP leader said, “Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said Indore is a city of dreams. So, it should be considered CM himself has been representing Indore till any MLA from the city is included in cabinet.”