Friday, May 04, 2018
Sitting BJP MLA from Karnataka B N Vijaykumar passes away

A candidate for the May 12 assembly polls, Vijaykumar had collapsed during an election campaign in Jayanagar constituency in the city and was shifted to government-run Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology, where efforts to resuscitate him failed.

By: PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: May 4, 2018 8:19:36 am
Sitting BJP MLA B N Vijaykumar died of a massive heart attack at a hospital here in the early hours of Friday, the party said. A candidate for the May 12 assembly polls, Vijaykumar had collapsed during an election campaign in Jayanagar constituency in the city and was shifted to government-run Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology, where efforts to resuscitate him failed, state BJP join spokesman S Prakash told PTI.

Vijaykumar, aged 59, was a two-time MLA from Jayanagar. He was a bachelor.

