Sitting BJP MLA from Karnataka B N Vijaykumar passes away

Sitting BJP MLA B N Vijaykumar died of a massive heart attack at a hospital here in the early hours of Friday, the party said. A candidate for the May 12 assembly polls, Vijaykumar had collapsed during an election campaign in Jayanagar constituency in the city and was shifted to government-run Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology, where efforts to resuscitate him failed, state BJP join spokesman S Prakash told PTI.

Vijaykumar, aged 59, was a two-time MLA from Jayanagar. He was a bachelor.

Sri BN Vijay Kumar, Jayanagar’s popular 2 term MLA & BJP candidate passed away last night due to cardiac arrest. His humility, dedication & commitment to party and people will be remembered. A great loss for us. Our condolences to his family. We pray for his Sadgati. #OmShanti pic.twitter.com/EcAivkgtt4 — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) May 4, 2018

