Shiv Sena: One set of rules for Goa, another for Karnataka

Slamming the BJP over the government formation in Karnataka, the Shiv Sena on Friday said it is a ‘dishonour’ for the BJP, as it had to make BS Yeddyurappa, who was inadvertently called the “most corrupt CM” by BJP chief Amit Shah, the chief minister of the state. It added that government was formed in Karnataka as per ‘political rules’ and not as per law and the Constitution.

The Sena, in an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, also said that there is one set of rules for Goa and another for Karnataka. “The rules and laws are made for others. For BJP, there is a new policy to gain and retain power by all means,” it added.

It also said that the mining mafia of the Reddy brothers, who spent several years in prison, had won the election on a BJP ticket. “And their money is being used for buying MLAs. The black money, which was to be brought back from abroad, is here and is being used for political purposes. What is the use of removing Congress if BJP’s ‘Mann ki baat’ has become ‘Dhan ki baat’?” asked the editorial stating that the Prime Minister and the Governor have adopted the Congress culture.

Referring to BJP chief Amit Shah’s inadvertent remark calling Yeddyurappa as the most corrupt CM in the country before correcting himself at a recent press conference, the Sena said, “It was true. What was in his mind came out. But the BJP faced ignominy by making him chief minister again.”

“There will be chaos in Karnataka. Now, the Congress and Janata Dal (S) legislators will be bought. This fight will spill on to the street and attention from the price rise, unemployment, corruption and farmers suicide issues will be diverted. This is called Chanakyaniti. Those who are not able to do it are fools and anti-nationals,” it added.

The editorial further said that there is nothing surprising in BJP getting the invitation to form the government in Karnataka. “It has happened as per political rules and not as per law and Constitution. Governor is a humble servant of BJP,” it said.

It added that Governor Vajubhai Vala has worked for 14 years in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s council of ministers in Gujarat and has been appointed as Governor due to Modi’s blessings.

From the judiciary to the Governor, nobody follows the law, said the editorial. That’s why Congress-Janata Dal (S)’s claim of having signatures of 116 legislators was rejected and the red carpet was laid for 104 legislators (BJP), it added.

“Had this happened in the Congress regime, it would have been termed as murder of democracy and it would have been said that Governor was working for the ruling party. Since the Governor belongs to BJP ideology, we should accept that he has committed no crime and behaved as per democratic values,” said the Sena.

