Sena’s first list of 68 out, Worli MLA dropped

WHILE RENOMINATING 39 sitting legislators, including seven ministers, the Shiv Sena, in its first list of 68 candidates that was released on Tuesday, dropped Worli MLA Sunil Shinde to make way for Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray. This comes a day after Aaditya announced his plan of contesting the state polls from the Worli seat in Mumbai.

The seven ministers that the party has renominated are Eknath Shinde from Kopri-Pachpakhadi, Gulabrao Patil from Jalgaon (Rural), Sanjay Rathod from Digras, Arjun Khotkar from Jalna, Dada Bhuse from Malegaon (Outer), Ravindra Waikar from Jogeshwari (East) and Vijay Shivtare from Purandar.

The list also includes three former NCP and two Congress legislators, who had joined the Sena after switching parties. They are NCP’s Bhaskar Jadhav from Guhagar, Jaydutt Kshirsagar — who is also a Sena minister — from Beed and Pandurag Barora from Shahapur and Congress’ Abdul Sattar from Sillod and Nirmala Gavit from Igatpuri.

However, NCP legislator Avdhut Tatkare, who had joined Sena ahead of the polls, was not renominated from Shrivardhan. The ticket has instead gone to Sena’s Vinod Ghosalkar. “I have joined the Sena without any conditions. I honour the party chief’s decision and will work to ensure the victory of Ghosalkar,” said Tatkare, who is the nephew of NCP MP Sunil Tatkare.

The new entrants include the family members of sitting legislators and ministers. Yogesh Kadam, son of Sena minister Ramdas Kadam, has been given the ticket from Dapoli in Ratnagiri. Rahashri Patil, wife of Sena MP Hemant Patil, who was elected as legislator from Nanded South, has been given ticket for the seat. Former encounter cop Pradeep Sharma will contest from Nalasopara.

Sources indicated that Sena is likely to drop Bhandup legislator Ashok Patil. “The decision is yet to be taken. Some legislators might be dropped in second list,” said a party leader.