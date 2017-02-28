BJP criticising Congress but joined hands with PDP: Shiv Sena

Uddhav Thackeray at an event to mark Marathi Bhasha Divas, observed on February 27, at Rangsharda auditorium in Bandra. Amit Chakravarty Uddhav Thackeray at an event to mark Marathi Bhasha Divas, observed on February 27, at Rangsharda auditorium in Bandra. Amit Chakravarty

The Shiv Sena continued to take swipes at the BJP Monday, claiming it was criticising the Congress but had joined hands with parties like the PDP in Kashmir, which had openly called men like Afzal Guru ‘martyrs’. After the verdict in the BMC polls, there has been talk of the Sena and the Congress joining hands. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said last week the BJP would never join hands with a party like the Congress.

“Even though elections are over, the CM seems to be in campaign mode. He should have actually said the BJP would not go with the Congress but we would go with pro-Pakistani Mehbooba Mufti. We agree that the Congress is suspect, however it is far more criminal to have truck with someone who openly espouses people like Afzal Guru,” the Sena said in an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana.

The Sena also claimed that while the Congress had hanged Afzal Guru, the BJP chose to side with Mufti who had hailed him as a “martyr”.“It was the Congress, which hanged Guru. But people who claim they bow before Shivaji are comfortable being in power with Mufti who calls him a martyr,” said the editorial.

It also took on the BJP over the “rampant use of money to win elections.” “Maharashtra over the last few days has experienced the acts of those for whom money is everything and who can stoop to any level to gain power,” said the write-up.

It also castigated the BJP for criticising the Congress and said it was the BJP that was slowly transforming into the Congress.

“It is good that the CM has said that he won’t associate with the Congress. However, what about the fact that you have absorbed so many Congress-NCP leaders into your party and transformed it into Congress… what can we say about the BJP’s transformation into the Congress and the path on which it is making the nation.”