Thursday, May 17, 2018
Travelling with your family? Important tips to know before booking a hotel
Shatrughan Sinha questions BJP decision to form government in Karnataka

Sinha, the second consecutive term BJP Lok Sabha member from Patna Sahib, has fallen out with the party leadership after being ignored in 2015 Bihar polls and since than has on several occasions made barrage of attacks on senior leaders.

By: PTI | Patna | Updated: May 17, 2018 3:21:01 pm
Unbecoming of PM Modi to mock Rahul Gandhi's PM ambitions: Shatrughan Sinha Sinha was pointing to the BJP having formed governments in the two north-eastern state and the coastal province with the help of post-poll alliances. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Disgruntled BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha on May 17 questioned the partys decision to form a government in Karnataka without required majority and said politics of “Dhan-shakti over Jan-shakti” was neither acceptable nor desirable.

In a series of tweets, the Patna Sahib MP, who has been critical of his party on most issues for quite some time, also favoured giving the post-poll alliance of Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) a chance in the southern state as the two have the majority number.

He was pointing to the BJP having formed governments in the two north-eastern state and the coastal province with the help of post-poll alliances though it had not emerged as the single largest party in any of the legislative assemblies. Sinha, the second consecutive term BJP Lok Sabha member from Patna Sahib, has fallen out with the party leadership after being ignored in 2015 Bihar polls and since than has on several occasions made barrage of attacks on senior leaders.

Recently he was seen with Yashwant Sinha, who announced quitting BJP in disgust. Sinha popularly called “Bihari Babu” met TMC chief Mamata Banerjee in Delhi. He has been seen in company of RJD president Lalu Prasad and his family very often.

