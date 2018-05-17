Shatrughan Sinha questions BJP decision to form government in Karnataka

Sinha was pointing to the BJP having formed governments in the two north-eastern state and the coastal province with the help of post-poll alliances. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Sinha was pointing to the BJP having formed governments in the two north-eastern state and the coastal province with the help of post-poll alliances. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Disgruntled BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha on May 17 questioned the partys decision to form a government in Karnataka without required majority and said politics of “Dhan-shakti over Jan-shakti” was neither acceptable nor desirable.

In a series of tweets, the Patna Sahib MP, who has been critical of his party on most issues for quite some time, also favoured giving the post-poll alliance of Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) a chance in the southern state as the two have the majority number.

Sir, why are we playing with fire? Votaries of Democracy are now making mockery of System. Those who do not forget to sermonize on the value of Democracy are out to wreck the polity….1>2 — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) May 17, 2018

This politics of ‘Jugaad’ & arm twisting -for that matter, ‘Dhan-shakti’ over ‘Jan-shakti’ is neither acceptable nor desirable. Sir, there is a saying – you can’t fool all the people all the time to win/ gain anyhow by hook or by crook & moreover the same is not advisable too.2>3 — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) May 17, 2018

It may be termed as penny wise pound foolish politics. Hope, wish & pray that good sense, maturity & wisdom prevails. Now the matter has gone to court & the court mercifully agreed for a mid night drama which is great news to begin with. We hold judiciary in very high esteem.3>4 — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) May 17, 2018

He was pointing to the BJP having formed governments in the two north-eastern state and the coastal province with the help of post-poll alliances though it had not emerged as the single largest party in any of the legislative assemblies. Sinha, the second consecutive term BJP Lok Sabha member from Patna Sahib, has fallen out with the party leadership after being ignored in 2015 Bihar polls and since than has on several occasions made barrage of attacks on senior leaders.

We shall wait and watch. In the present situation, one really wishes that ultimately justice prevails. What is right for Peter should be right for Paul too. What is right for Meghalaya, Manipur & Goa should be right for Karnataka too !! God save Karnataka & Democracy! Jai Hind !! — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) May 17, 2018

Recently he was seen with Yashwant Sinha, who announced quitting BJP in disgust. Sinha popularly called “Bihari Babu” met TMC chief Mamata Banerjee in Delhi. He has been seen in company of RJD president Lalu Prasad and his family very often.

