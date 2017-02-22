Fifty Three per cent voting in Nagpur; CM, Gadkari, Bhagwat vote

Around 53 per cent polling was registered in the election to the Nagpur Municipal Corporation on Tuesday, state election commission officials said. (Representational Image) Around 53 per cent polling was registered in the election to the Nagpur Municipal Corporation on Tuesday, state election commission officials said. (Representational Image)

Around 53 per cent polling was registered in the election to the Nagpur Municipal Corporation on Tuesday, state election commission officials said. It was only a tad better than the 52 per cent voting last time.

For 151 seats, total of 1,135 candidates are in the fray.

Counting would be held on February 23.

The civic election is prestigious for the ruling BJP, the city being the hometown of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Early voters in the city included RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, while Fadnavis cast his vote along with wife Amruta and his mother in city’s Dharampeth area at around 11.45 am.

The polling was by and large peaceful.