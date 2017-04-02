Relief of low tariffs for water, electricity to be extended to tenants: Arvind Kejriwal

Ahead of the MCD polls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the relief of low tariffs for water and electricity will be extended to tenants as well.

This announcement to woo voters comes after the AAP’s plan to abolish residential house tax.

Kejriwal tweeted that tenants, who are currently not getting the benefits of low tariffs, will be getting those benefits after the MCD elections.

