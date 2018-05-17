Ram Jethmalani moves SC against Governor’s move to invite BJP to form Karnataka govt, calls it ‘gross abuse’

Ram Jethmalani (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/file) Ram Jethmalani (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/file)

Calling Governor Vajubhai Vale’s decision to invite BJP to form the government a “gross abuse” of constitutional power, senior lawyer Ram Jethmalani on Thursday moved the Supreme Court in his personal capacity challenging the order. Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra listed the matter for hearing on Friday and asked Jethmalani to present it before the bench concerned.

“The Governor’s order is a gross abuse of the constitutional power and this has brought disrepute to the constitutional office he has been holding,” Jethmalani submitted while seeking nod to submit his views in the case.

The political drama in Karnataka intensified on Wednesday after Governor Vajubhai Vala invited the BJP to form the government and gave the party 15 days to prove majority on the floor. Alleging that the Governor was acting as a “BJP puppet,” the Congress slammed the move as “partisan and biased.” The Governor has shamed his office,” Congress’ Randeep Surjewala said. JDS leader Kumaraswamy, meanwhile, called the invitation “unconstitutional.”

The Congress and JDS which had formed an alliance to keep BJP at bay in the state, moved the Supreme Court challenging the Governor’s decision and sought an urgent hearing by the CJI. Alleging that the BJP, with 104 seats, was invited by the Governor to form the government “in an unconstitutional manner” even as JD(S)-Congress has the support of 116 MLAs, the plea also sought the court to issue an appropriate direction to the Governor to invite the alliance to form the government

In an overnight hearing, the Supreme Court refused to stay Yeddyurappa’s swearing-in but said the formation of the government would depend on its verdict in the case. The hearing will continue on Friday, where Yeddyurappa has been asked to bring the letters submitted by him on May 15 and 16 to stake claim to the next government.

