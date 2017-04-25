Rajya Sabha election: No objection if Congress backs Sitaram Yechury: State Congress President

The Left, which has 33 members in the Assembly, cannot get its candidate elected without the Congress’s support. (Representational Image) The Left, which has 33 members in the Assembly, cannot get its candidate elected without the Congress’s support. (Representational Image)

State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on Monday that he has no objection if the Congress high command decides to give up the party’s claim to a Rajya Sabha seat from the state and backs CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, who is retiring in August.

“Personally, I do not have any objection if it is decided by our highest leadership. The gesture of Sitaram Yechury has always been in favour of the alliance politics and in favour of anti-BJP politics. However, the entire issue is being decided by our highest leadership,” Chowdhury said.

The Congress central leadership, it is learnt, is keen that Yechury returns to Rajya Sabha since he is one of the powerful Opposition voices in the Upper House, and plays a key role in bringing Opposition parties together to take on the BJP-led government.

But while the state Congress and the high command may be on the same page on backing Yechury, his own party, it is learnt, is undecided, first on giving him an unprecedented third term in the Upper House and more importantly, taking the support of the Congress.

Only a year ago, the CPM Politburo had publicly stated that its state unit’s electoral understanding with the Congress for the Assembly elections was not in consonance with its political-tactical line which states that there shall be no alliance or understanding with the Congress party.

This apart, the CPM generally follows a two-term norm for its MPs in the Upper House. The present party Politburo has members like S Ramachandran Pillai and M A Baby who have served two terms each in Rajya Sabha.

A total of nine Rajya Sabha members will retire in August — six from Bengal and three from Gujarat. Besides Yechury, those retiring from Bengal comprise Congress’s Pradeep Bhattacharya and Trinamool Congress’s Derek O’Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, D Bandyopadhyay and Dola Sen.

A candidate needs 42 votes in the 294-member West Bengal Assembly to be elected to the Upper House.

The Trinamool Congress has the strength to get five members elected to Rajya Sabha. The Left, which has 33 members in the Assembly, cannot get its candidate elected without the Congress’s support. The Congress, on the other hand, has 44 members in the House and can get its candidate elected without any hitch.

