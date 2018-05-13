Rajnath Singh flags off BJP’s Chhattisgarh poll campaign

Singh was in Dantewada to flag off the first phase of the Chief Minister’s ‘Vikas Yatra’, which is set to last until June 12. (File) Singh was in Dantewada to flag off the first phase of the Chief Minister’s ‘Vikas Yatra’, which is set to last until June 12. (File)

With the state elections barely six months away, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday flagged off the BJP’s poll campaign in Chhattisgarh by lauding Chief Minister Raman Singh’s development work and coming down heavily on the Maoists, who, he said, send their children abroad but force tribal children to remain uneducated.

Singh was in Dantewada to flag off the first phase of the Chief Minister’s ‘Vikas Yatra’, which is set to last until June 12.

Singh said, “Naxal leaders have become crorepatis. They send their children to study in prominent colleges and universities, with some even studying abroad, but they want the children of our tribal brothers to remain uneducated.”

Heaping praise on the Raman Singh government, the Home Minister said the administration is attempting to reach every area of the state to build roads, set up mobile phone towers, and provide electricity and potable drinking water.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders, including party’s general secretary in-charge of Chhattisgarh P L Punia and state unit president Bhupesh Baghel, went to the village “adopted” by Raman Singh — Surgi in Rajnandgaon — and said that the state of Surgi is a good example of the BJP government’s “vikas”, which, they claimed, has not reached Chhattisgarh. The Congress is set to launch its own “Vikas Khojo Yatra” (search for development march).

