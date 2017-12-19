Congress, not BJP, has suffered a jolt: Javadekar responds to Rahul Gandhi

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar speaks at a press conference on Tuesday (Pic source: BJP Twitter) Union Minister Prakash Javadekar speaks at a press conference on Tuesday (Pic source: BJP Twitter)

Union Human Resources and Development (HRD) minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday hit back at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, saying it is the Congress and not the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that has suffered a blow in the Gujarat assembly elections 2017.

Addressing a press conference, Javadekar said, “BJP has formed the government for the sixth time in a row in Gujarat and have got a 2/3rd majority in Himachal Pradesh. And Rahul Gandhi is saying that BJP has suffered a massive blow. People have put their faith in BJP and it’s the people—who were calling Vikas ‘mad’—have been given the jolt.”

“In 2014, Congress lost the elections under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership. And now he is considering the defeat in assembly elections as victory. People of this country are giving regular blows to the Congress and Rahul Gandhi ji says that Narendra Modi has credibility issues and his credibility has gone down in the eyes of people,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the Congress chief said the results in the Gujarat assembly polls had given a “massive jolt” to the BJP, as it is a clear signal that their political propaganda is no longer working on the people.

“BJP has received a tremendous blow in Gujarat. PM Modi keeps trotting out the party line but the people of the country are no longer listening,” Rahul told reporters a day after the election results were announced. READ MORE

“I got to know that people in Gujarat do not approve of Modi ji’s model, the marketing and propaganda is very good but it is hollow from the inside, they could not answer our campaign.”

“A question has been raised at PM Modi’s credibility. Modi ji has a credibility problem,” he further said.

In Gujarat, the BJP retained power for the sixth consecutive term after winning a clear majority in the assembly elections. However, unlike what BJP president Amit Shah had predicted, they were not able to wrest 150 seats and were given a tough fight by the Congress.

Out of 182 assembly seats, BJP bagged 99, Congress won 77 and others won seven seats. BJP’s vote share in the state increased from 47.9 per cent (2012) to 49.1 per cent. Though, it is a huge comedown if one compares it with the 59.1 per cent share it got in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. On the other hand, the Rahul Gandhi-led party improved its performance and its vote share increased from 38.9 per cent (2012) to 41.4 per cent.

In Himachal Pradesh, BJP won 44 seats and Congress managed to win only 21 seats in the 68-member House.

