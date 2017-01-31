Punjab polls: EC asks neighbouring states to step up vigil

Election Commission of India (File Photo) Election Commission of India (File Photo)

The Election Commission on Tuesday asked the bordering states of Punjab to step up vigil to prevent any unlawful activities in view of the February 4 Assembly polls. The Commission held a review meeting through video conferencing which was attended by the Chief Secretary, DGP and other officials of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and UT Chandigarh.

“The Commission announced new protocol to intensify checking which will be implemented 72 hours before the elections to keep a tab on any unlawful activity,” Punjab Chief Electoral Officer V K Singh said while addressing media here. Singh said the neighbouring states have been asked to set up special check posts in their areas near inter-state borders to intensify surveillance in view of the Assembly polls on February 4.

“There will be complete ‘naka bandi’ at inter-state borders. Bordering states will set up check posts in their own areas to ensure double checking of vehicles and any unlawful activity,” Singh said. “The checking of vehicles will be intensified. The vehicles coming into Punjab will be checked thoroughly to prevent any inducements of voters. All vehicles, including that of senior offices and police personnel and ambulances, will also be inspected,” he said.

Punjab has 109 inter-state check posts, said Singh. Besides, the liquor vends in adjoining states which are at a distance of 3 km from the Punjab border will also observe dry day from February 2 (starting 5 pm) till February 4 (5 PM), said Singh. In another initiative, Punjab voters who are working in adjoining states like UT Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana will be given paid leave on February 4 in order to facilitate them to cast their votes in assembly polls.

Punjab Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), who is also nodal officer for state elections, said there will a complete coordination between Punjab, other states and paramilitary forces for the smooth conduct of the Assembly polls.