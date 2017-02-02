Zora Singh panel has indicted Punjab govt for deaths of two in Police firing, claims Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal claimed that Sukhbir Badal had ordered the police to open fire on peaceful demonstrators to disturb the peace of state, knowing well that his party would not return to power in Punjab. (Source: Pti) Arvind Kejriwal claimed that Sukhbir Badal had ordered the police to open fire on peaceful demonstrators to disturb the peace of state, knowing well that his party would not return to power in Punjab. (Source: Pti)

AAP on Thursday claimed the Zora Singh Commission, set up to probe death of two persons in police firing during protest against sacrilege of the holy book at Behbal Kalan last October, has indicted the SAD-BJP government and as a result its report has not been made public. AAP National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, senior Supreme Court advocate H S Phoolka and AAP candidate from Dakha today released what they claimed was a copy of the report. The SAD-BJP government is yet to make the report public.

Kejriwal claimed that the Commission had indicted the Badal government and pointed to a major conspiracy to spread violence in Punjab. State Home Minister Sukhbir Badal had ordered the police to open fire on peaceful demonstrators to disturb the peace of state, knowing well that his party would not return to power, he claimed.

Phoolka claimed that as per the report, two youths were not killed in exchange of fire as the police has claimed.

“The commission has clearly stated that victims were in the sitting posture and they were fired from a close range of about one yard,” he claimed, adding that firing was absolutely unwarranted and the victims were defenseless and unarmed.

“The biggest question before the Commission was to find whether firing by police was in self defense?” Phoolka claimed that Zora Singh commission answered to this question “in negative”, which means the firing was unprovoked.

Accusing Sukhbir of being a hardened criminal, Kejriwal said, it is unfortunate for Punjab that he became Deputy Chief Minister. Demanding his arrest, he said AAP comes to power then its government would order probe of sacrilege incidents and the police firing.