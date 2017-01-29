Zirakpur: Navjot Singh Sidhu urges people to throw Akalis out of power

Navjot Singh Sidhu (File Photo) Navjot Singh Sidhu (File Photo)

Campaigning for Congress candidates at Zirakpur, Mohali and Kharar, Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday urged voters to ensure that Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is thrown out of power. At Zirakpur, he sought support for party candidate Deepinder Dhillon. Revealing how Congress will provide jobs to each household, as announced in the manifesto, he said jobs can be created by ensuring that the taverns across Punjab are run by the state government. Keeping the gathering engaged with his witty one-liners and antics, Sidhu said, “Mei bhaja dena hai ehna nu aitho. Bhaj badala bhaj.” (I will ensure the Badal government is out of Punjab. Run away Badals)

Clad in a maroon turban, jacket and a pathani suit, as soon as Sidhu was greeted with cheers as soon as he entered the Kaldighar Enclave at Zirakpur, almost three hours behind the scheduled time. “Congress plans to provide jobs in every house. There is barely 2,000 taverns in Tamil Nadu and they have a good income and Punjab has 12,000 taverns but very less earning. If all taverns come under the state, jobs can be given to the people at these taverns.

Attacking AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal he said that the Delhi government has barely provided 1,400 jobs to the youth. “Aao jo topi wala hai, oh topi pauga thvanu, ohnu puchio kinni jobs Delhi vich create kitti. Mei ankare dassa unhe 1,400 naukri lagvai hain.” (The politician who wears a cap, ask him how many jobs he has created in New Delhi. I will tell you the figures; he has just provided 1,400 jobs to people).

While his every sentence was followed by his trademark “thoko tali”. He said that Punjab is a state which provided wheat to the whole country and it is now under a debt of Rs 3 lakh crore owing to the poor policies of the Akali government. From Zirakpur, Sidhu proceeded to Mohali where Balbir Singh Sidhu is the party’s candidate and then to Kharar from where Jagmohan Singh Kang is contesting.