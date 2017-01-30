Youths being defamed in name of drug menace: Meenakshi Lekhi

Those who indulge in drugs themselves were defaming Punjab in the name of drug menace, BJP national spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi said Sunday. Lekhi, who was addressing a press conference, said drug menace was a national problem and not restricted to just Punjab. “But to allege that every youth of Punjab is into drugs is totally unacceptable. This is a ploy to defame the brave and hard-working Punjabis,” said Lekhi.

“Efforts have been on since 1947 to use Punjab as a smuggling route. While we are determined to curb this, there are some who are busy maligning Punjab by labelling the youth here as drug addicts. Some outside forces want to weaken Punjab and seize power here. But I would like to make it clear that they cannot fool everyone all the time. The people of Delhi know this better. Such people now want to come to power in Punjab by making hollow promises,” she added.