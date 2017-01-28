Youngsters want to cleanse the system and we are going to do that now: Narinder Shergill 

The AAP candidate from Mohali, Narinder Singh Shergill, campaigns in villages. Express The AAP candidate from Mohali, Narinder Singh Shergill, campaigns in villages. Express

SOME YOUNGSTERS of Dhelpur village which falls under Mohali Assembly segment are eagerly waiting for AAP candidate Narinder Shergill who is coming to address an election meeting. They have readied a tractor and a drum beater for welcoming Shergill. Everything is well-planned by the youngsters. One of them, Mani, who has studied up to senior secondary level, says they want to welcome Shergil as his party has made some good promises like eradicating corruption.

“Most people of our village are farmers. We always feel disturbed whenever we read any news about a farmer suicide. We will take up the issue with the candidate and listen to his views. Let’s see what he says,” Mani says. In his black Toyota Fortuner bearing a fancy registration number bought for Rs 10 lakh it is part of a cavalcade of around six vehicles Shergill arrives on the outskirts of Dhelpur where Mani and his friends are waiting for him. After quickly responding to some missed calls on his phone, Shergill sits on the tractor and enters the village. He joins his hands to greet the villagers. After visiting a few places in the village, Shergill reaches a gurdwara where he will address a gathering.

A villager introduces Shergill to the audience and then asks him to start his address. Shergill, who belongs to a village in Kharar, starts the speech by dwelling on his background. He tells the audience that he remained president of the students’ council of Punjabi University for three years from 1991 to 1993.

The he talks about the works done by him for the welfare of the students. He went to Cuba to represent the students of Punjab at a function. After spending around 10 minutes on his introduction, Shergill starts discussing the issues concerning the common man. He first takes on SAD candidate Tejinder Pal Singh Sidhu whom he calls a dictator and asks the villagers about the works done by him when the latter was the Deputy Commissioner of the district. Asked what changes he will bring if he is elected, Shergill says that their only agenda is eradicating corruption which is the mother of all problems. People are responding well and they want a change this time.

“See, how the youngsters are arranging everything. It is very encouraging. They want to cleanse the system and we are going to do that now,” says Shergill. Told that the people in Delhi complain about the unfulfilled promises made by Arvind Kejriwal, Shergill blames the BJP government and says that the saffron party is deliberately trying to tarnish the image of his party leaders and also disrupt the day-to-day functioning of the government. “Police are not in our hands. Most of the departments are under the Central government’s control. Still, our party has done good work in Delhi and we will do that in Punjab as well,” he says.

On bringing new educational institutes which can provide cheaper professional courses and new projects, Shergill says, “I know there is no professional college which can provide cheaper education to the children of poor people. The SAD collaborated with the rich and allowed them to open private universities. Aam Aadmi cannot afford education for his kids in these universities,” he says. On employment creation and bringing industry to the state, Shergill says that they will provide subsidies to industrialists so that they come to the state which will generate employment.

“The SAD leaders have their own vested interests due to which most of the industry moves out of the city which was once known as a hub of electronic industry. In our election manifesto we have already mentioned that Punjabi youths will get jobs in these companies,” Shergill adds. After Dhelpur, Shergill’s cavalcade reaches Gudana village where he targets the bureaucrats. “I myself am a farmer and have a humble background. If we are elected, we will send officers to do people’s work, nobody will need to make rounds of offices,” Shergill says.

At Bathlana village, Shergill targets the VVIP culture and promises to put an end to it. “People want to meet their leaders as they give them votes but the leaders start feeling like ‘God’ after winning the elections,” says Shergill. Shergill ends his public meetings around 5.30 pm as he has to look after the arrangements for a rally which will be addressed by party’s star campaigner Bhagwant Mann on January 26 but he could not turn up due to heavy rain.