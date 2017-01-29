Young voters have many suitors, but fewer tickets

While all major political parties – Congress, AAP, SAD and BJP – have been making all-out attempts to woo young voters with promises of employment, unemployment allowance and various other facilities, only 25 of the total of 351 candidates fielded by them are in the age group of 25-35 years, which works out to a mere seven per cent. Of the 351 candidates, 87 are in the age group of 61 to 90 years, according to data procured from the officer of Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer.

In the 25-35 age group, AAP has given tickets to 17 candidates, Congress to six and SAD to just two, who are Satbir Singh Khatra (34) from Patiala Rural and Amit Rattan Kotfatian (35) from Bathinda Rural. Of the total of 1,145 candidates in the fray, only 187 are in the age group of 25-35 years, which include 76 who are are contesting as Independents. Among smaller parties, Akali Dal (Mann) has given tickets to nine candidates in the age group of 25-35 years and Apna Punjab Party (APP) to 16. BSP too has fielded 16 such candidates.

Of the 87 candidates in the age group of 61-90 years, Congress has fielded 33 while 43 have got SAD-BJP tickets. AAP has fielded 11 candidates in this age group. APP, BSP and CPI have given tickets to 15, 17 and 10 candidates in this age group, respectively. Besides, 37 Independent candidates are contesting in this age group. The maximum number of candidates (376) is in the age group of 36-50 years.