Withdraw my security cover, use it to serve people of Punjab: Arvind Kejriwal writes to EC

Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter to the Election Commission on Saturday requesting the body to withdraw his security cover in poll-bound Punjab. In the letter, the AAP chief said that Punjab police should serve the people of the state and not him. Kejriwal wrote that he and his ministers are not in need of security around them and that the security apparatus should be used to provide safety to the people since law and order situation is “poor” in the state.

“Our clear position is that given the law and order situation of Punjab, all this security apparatus should be deployed for the safety and security of the people of the state,” Kejriwal wrote in the letter.

Kejriwal, when contesting for the assembly elections in Delhi two years ago, had insisted that he does not require security as he is a ‘common man’. After being voted to power post a landslide victory in Delhi in 2015, the Chief Minister was provided Z-plus security cover by the Delhi police. The officials said that he was given the highest category status due to his “position.” At least 70-80 police officials are required to stay with the AAP leader.

The AAP government had alleged last year in January that the Delhi police is leaking Kejriwal’s security detail, when a woman threw ink at his face in a rally in the capital. “There was no security cover provided to Arvind Kejriwal when he was returning from Ludhiana to Delhi. Who would have been responsible in case of any untoward incident? In terms of security, it is a written protocol on who will be accompanying (the person to whom the cover has been given),” senior AAP leader Ashutosh said.

In Punjab, that goes to polls on February 4, the AAP has largely stressed on the lack of law and order in the state during rallies and has promised to improve the situation if elected to power. The party faces the incumbent SAD-BJP alliance and the Congress in a three-cornered fight.

