Will make Punjab drug-free within 60 days of forming govt in Punjab: Arvind Kejriwal

AAP NATIONAL convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was at Baltana near Zirakpur to support AAP candidate from Dera Bassi constituency Sarbjeet Kaur, on Friday promised to make Punjab drug-free within 60 days of forming the government. Sarbjeet’s daughter Manpreet Kaur Dolly too was present at the rally.

Taking on Punjab’s Revenue Minister Bikram Singh Majithia, Kejriwal said that he would put him behind bars by April 15 once his party came to power. He said, “The police have been arresting the common man without any reason. But in AAP’s regime those responsible for the poor state of Punjab will be put behind bars.”

Announcing that electricity would be cheaper during their rule, the AAP national convenor promised better schools for boys and girls and mohalla clinics (a modern dispensary) in every village. He promised to increase pension of senior citizens to Rs 2,000 and waive farmers’ loan within one-and-a-half years of coming to power.

“Within four years of coming to power, the AAP government will provide better prices for wheat and rice. The farmers will not commit suicide anymore,” he added. Kejriwal arrived one-and-a-half hour later than the scheduled time of 6 pm. Addressing a gathering at the market opposite Kalgidhar Enclave, he claimed that 45 lakh youths of Punjab are drug addicts and the AAP government would ensure their treatment within six months. He vowed to finish the sale of “chitta” (heroin) in Punjab.

Kejriwal blamed the SAD-BJP government for no jobs in Punjab. “There is no industry in Punjab due to which there are no jobs. The AAP government will bring industry in Punjab and 80 per cent of jobs will be reserved for the natives of Punjab,” he added. Kejriwal ended the address by saying “Jo Bole So Nihal Sat Shri Akal”.