Will end Badal politically: Captain Amarinder Singh in Bathinda

“I WILL give Parkash Singh Badal his political death after defeating him from Lambi,” PPCC president and former CM Captain Amarinder Singh said this as he formally launched the Congress campaign from his ancestral village, Mehraj, located in Rampura Phul constituency of Bathinda on Sunday. He also dared Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal to contest from Lambi if he has guts. He even vowed to hang Badals from their heads along with all others guilty of religious sacrilege and drug mafia.

Before reaching his ancestral village by road, the Captain had a stopover at various places to interact with roadside vendors, general public and everywhere he told them that he was taking on Parkash Singh Badal in a direct fight from Lambi. Amarinder started from Patiala and had his first stop at Khrar where he interacted with small farmers selling jaggery by the roadside and yet another interaction was near Rampura Phul where he repeated his lines, “I am going to take on Badal in Lambi – a direct fight.” And the response was huge, “We all are with you and we have been with Congress for the past many years.”

Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Mehraj, said, “The general public gave a huge response to Amarinder’s decision to take on Badal. We got to know that he is going to file papers from Lambi on January 18, but he did not ask us to join him that day, but we will still go anyway.”

Meanwhile, Amarinder said his ancestors had first settled in Mehraj in 1305 when they came from Jaisalmer to Punjab and hence Mehraj was his ancestral village. An ardas was organised at the village gurdwara, Sidh Tilak Rai, to start the election campaign of the Congress.

Making an emotional connect with the villagers of Mehraj, Amarinder said, “This is my last election and it is my fifth election as MLA. I will not contest afterwards and the next generation will come in the picture. So, I seek votes from masses not only to make me victorious from Lambi but also from the whole of Punjab.” Pointing at Rampura Phul candidate Gurpreet Kangar, he said, “This is the fourth election of Kangar. If you make him victorious, he will be a minister in the Congress government. So, vote for the forthcoming minister of Punjab.”

The Captain added, “I hope I will be able to celebrate my birthday on 11th March, the day of the counting for the Assembly polls with a victory.” The crowd cheered as they said that the entire state would together celebrate his birthday who at 75, would become the longest-living leader in the state from his generation.

However, in a separate election rally, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said, “Amarinder is trying to befool the masses as he is going to contest from two seats. He should have the guts to contest only from Lambi to do his popularity test.”