Will develop 12,000 villages on par with cities: Sukhbir Singh Badal 

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir singh Badal. (File photo) Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir singh Badal. (File photo)

Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal, while addressing a rally in Kharar on Wednesday, played the development card stating that the prime focus of the party now is to develop the villages in the state. Sukhbir was in Kharar to campaign for party candidate Ranjit Singh Gill. “We have already developed the cities and our target now is to develop the villages. In the next 5 years, all the 12,000 villages will be developed on par with cities,” he said.

During his address, he highlighted the achievements of the SAD government in the past 10 years. “The government keeps coming and you keep casting votes. You have to decide which government and party has done work and which party deserves your vote,” he said. Shedding light on the various development works carried out in Bathinda and Mohali, Sukhbir said, “All the four-six lane roads across Punjab have come up when Badal sahib was the chief minister. There is not a single evidence of the work done by the Congress during their tenure… 20 or 10 years ago, people ranked Chandigarh as number one, Panchkula as second and Mohali third. Now, Mohali is considered to be number one,” he said.

He also promised the people that in the next one year, single roads will be taken over by 4-6 lane roads all over Punjab. “From Kharar it takes you one and half hours to reach Ludhiana, but after one and half years, you will reach in 35 minutes,” he added.