Elections 2017

Will be very happy to see Rahul elevated: Captain Amarinder Singh

He said Punjab was an answer to BJP’s “Congress-free India” slogan.

| New Delhi | Published:March 15, 2017 2:23 am

Amarinder Singh, who was in the past skeptical of Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, said on Tuesday after the meeting that he favoured Rahul’s elevation as party president. “I will be very happy to see Rahulji on top. I have been saying this for a year now. We will be very happy to see Rahul Gandhi elevated.”

He said Punjab was an answer to BJP’s “Congress-free India” slogan. He said the party had not only performed well in Punjab, but also in Goa and Manipur. He said the AAP was never a threat to the Congress in Punjab and it merely created hype on social media while trying to influence voters.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Mar 14: Latest News