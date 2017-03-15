Will be very happy to see Rahul elevated: Captain Amarinder Singh

Amarinder Singh, who was in the past skeptical of Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, said on Tuesday after the meeting that he favoured Rahul’s elevation as party president. “I will be very happy to see Rahulji on top. I have been saying this for a year now. We will be very happy to see Rahul Gandhi elevated.”

He said Punjab was an answer to BJP’s “Congress-free India” slogan. He said the party had not only performed well in Punjab, but also in Goa and Manipur. He said the AAP was never a threat to the Congress in Punjab and it merely created hype on social media while trying to influence voters.

