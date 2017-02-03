Weatherman predicts rains in Punjab on polling day

The Department in its report on February 2 had even issued a warning, predicting thunder squall/ hailstorm (with win speed exceeding 45 km per hour) at isolated places on February 4 and 5 in Punjab and Haryana. The Department in its report on February 2 had even issued a warning, predicting thunder squall/ hailstorm (with win speed exceeding 45 km per hour) at isolated places on February 4 and 5 in Punjab and Haryana.

With Punjab going to high-stakes Assembly polls on Saturday, the weather may play spoilsport with Meteorological Department predicting rains along with hailstorm at few places in next two days in Punjab and Haryana. “There is a possibility of rains on February 4 and 5 at some places in Punjab and Haryana because of western disturbances,” Chandigarh Meteorological Department Director Surender Paul said on Friday.

He further said there would be overcast conditions throughout Punjab on Saturday with the possibility of light rains at some places. “In the morning tomorrow, there will be overcast conditions in the entire Punjab and light rains may lash some places in the state,” Paul said.

The Department in its report on February 2 had even issued a warning, predicting thunder squall/ hailstorm (with win speed exceeding 45 km per hour) at isolated places on February 4 and 5 in Punjab and Haryana.

Punjab is going to polls for 117 assembly seats tomorrow, a three-horse poll race between SAD-BJP, Congress and new entrant AAP which will decide the fate of several prominent leaders including Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, Congress chief ministerial candidate Amarinder Singh, Deputy CM Sukhbir Badal, AAP leader Bhagwant Mann, cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Notably, the Election Commission has set a target to achieve 85 per cent polling on February 4 Punjab assembly polls as against 79 per cent witnessed in 2012 polls.