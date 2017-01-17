We have to root out evil souls from Punjab: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Navjot Singh Sidhu Navjot Singh Sidhu

Cricketer-turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, who joined Congress just two days back, Tuesday said that “evil souls” need to be “rooted out” from Punjab so that rights of people in the state are protected. He lashed out at the Badal family, saying “we have to root out evil souls from here”. We have to protect truth, religion and rights of each Punjabi, he said, adding, “here there is fight of truth and righteousness”.

“We have to secure victory of Punjab. There is dire need of brotherhood in Punjab,” he said.

“There is need to hold the evils from their neck to tell them to give us our right here,” he said, adding that this is not fight of an individual but for the cause of Punjab and its people.

There is a dire need for unity in Congress in Punjab, he asserted. He also paid obeisance at Golden Temple here. Sidhu said there is need to bring some concrete policy to generate employment and root out the drug menace.

“I have special agenda for the people of Punjab to be revealed before public on January 20. I will also open the pandora’s box of SAD-BJP combine government as what they have done in the last ten years in Punjab”, he said.

Gone are days when Punjab was recognised with green revolution as unfortunately the state has a new tag of drug addicts, he added. Sidhu will file his nomination papers from Amritsar (North) Assembly constituency as a Congress candidate against BJP district president Rajesh Kumar Honey tomorrow.