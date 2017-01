AAP MP Bhagwant Mann. AAP MP Bhagwant Mann.

A DAY after Sukhbir Singh Badal linked AAP with radicals and held them responsible for the shoe hurling incident, AAP’s Bhagwant Mann in Jalalabad said, “We have no links with radicals. Rather there are goons in SAD and to name a few are Virsa Singh Valtoha, Sikander Singh Maluka. This is insecurity of Badals that is speaking and they are raising false allegations over others as they have already lost this battle.”