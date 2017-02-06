Was not in good health: Jathedar

Giani Gurbachan Singh, Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib (File. EXPRESS PHOTO BY RANA SIMRANJIT SINGH) Giani Gurbachan Singh, Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib (File. EXPRESS PHOTO BY RANA SIMRANJIT SINGH)

AKAL TAKHT Jathedar Gaini Gurbachan Singh, who was swift to denounce the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress for the “fake” Akal Takht edict against Shiromani Akali Dal that went viral on social media on the night before voting day, cited health reasons for his delayed reaction to SAD seeking Dera Sacha Sauda’s support in the election. “I wasn’t in good health. I am still not feeling good,” daid Gurbachan Singh when asked why he waited till the final vote was cast on Saturday evening to ask SGPC to prepare a report on Sikh candidates who had taken support of Dera Sacha Sauda. However, he is still quiet on the party seeking the dera’s backing SAD candidates and the dera’s political wing at Bathinda on February 1. It was following the meeting that the Dera head Gurmeet Singh Ram Rahim asked all dera followers to vote for the SAD-BJP alliance.

The controversial Sirsa -based dera head has not entered Punjab since the Akal Takht issued an edict to boycott the dera in 2007.

Only the Takht Damdma Sahib Jathedar Gaini Gurmukh Singh denounced the Dera’s announcement of support to SAD-BJP in an interview to the The Indian Express on February 2.

Gaini Gurmukh Singh was directly critical of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal for accepting political support from Dera Sirsa. But he too passed the buck to Gurbachan Singh by asking him to call a meeting of the five Takht Jathedars to discuss the development. There was, however, no trace of Gaini Gurbachan Singh till February 3 evening when his office issued a press note under his signature to disown the fake Akal Takht edict that had exploded on social media.

The fake edict had asked voters to boycott SAD as the party had accepted the support of Dera Sacha Sauda.