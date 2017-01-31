Vote for Hindu-Sikh unity: Amit Shah at Amritsar rally

BJP President Amit Shah (Source: PTI Photo) BJP President Amit Shah (Source: PTI Photo)

Religion FEATURED in Bharatiya Janata Party national president Amit Shah’s rally in Amritsar on Monday, as he appealed for votes in the name of Hindu-Sikh unity. Besides, Punjab BJP president Vijay Sampla accused Arvind Kejriwal of staying at the house of a person, who had allegedly attempted to drive a wedge between Hindus and Sikhs. “Punjab election is an election of country’s defence. It is responsibility of the voter to maintain harmony in the border state with Pakistan. Only SAD-BJP can maintain this harmony,” said Shah, adding, “Punjab is jigar of India and if Punjab is good, then nation is good. Punjab’s defence will be in danger if Congress forms government in the state.”

Shah continued, “SAD-BJP alliance is guarantee of Hindu-Sikh communal harmony. I have come to say that only Punjab had sacrificed while fighting against terrorism and now someone is trying to compromise with peace in Punjab just to become CM. You have to make the decision whether you want to vote for those who have brought development or for those who will again take Punjab on the path of terrorism.” Telling voters that Punjab has to decide who will be its Sardar, Shah said referring to Kejriwal without taking his name, “Can Punjab’s Sardar be from Delhi? There is no personality like Parkash Singh Badal in the whole country. But it is surprising to hear the kind of words being used against him during the election campaign. Where is politics headed?”

Then, lashing out at Captain Amarinder Singh, Shah asked, “Will you ever vote for a person who is an absent MP? One who has been missing since becoming an MP? Well, even if he manages to become CM, where will you go to find him? He uses Captain in front of his name but he takes orders from Rahul Baba. I can’t understand this. India is moving towards a Congress-free nation and I appeal to you people to bar the entry of Congress in Punjab, too.” Speaking ahead of Shah, Sampla alleged, “Kejriwal has stayed at the home of that person in Ludhiana, who tried to breach Hindu-Sikh harmony. Kejriwal’s host threw tails of cows in temples. Can such a person (Kejriwal) become our icon. Never. Our icon is Parkash Singh Badal.” He added, “We cannot give command of state in the hands of those who used to speak at functions of Khalistanis in Canada.”