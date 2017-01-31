Vote for Congress candidate: SAD MP to Rai Sikh community after ‘sex tape’ row

SAD MP Sher Sigh Ghubaya (right) in Jalalabad. (Express Photo) SAD MP Sher Sigh Ghubaya (right) in Jalalabad. (Express Photo)

DAYS AFTER the leak of an alleged sex tape of SAD MP Sher Singh Ghubaya, he has come out openly in favour of the Congress. On Monday, the SAD MP organised a public meeting at his residence in Ghubaya village, Jalalabad constituency, where he called members of the Rai Sikh community of the area. Sher Singh appealed the Rai Sikh community to vote in favour of the Congress candidate and claimed that people from more than 50 villages had come and had extended support to Jalalabad candidate Ravneet Singh Bittu. Sher Singh himself is a Rai Sikh and in Jalalabad, over 58,000 voters are from this community.

Bittu told the gathering that SAD chief Sukhbir Badal had “targeted Rai Sikh community by defaming Ghubaya.” He said, “People should shun Akali Dal and clearly set a precedent that no politician is above voters.” He also attacked AAP candidate Bhagwant Mann for his alleged ‘misbehaviour’ at a public function in Moga.

Ghubaya’s elder son Davinder Ghubaya is already a Congress candidate from Fazilka, but SAD MP was not campaigning openly for his son, though he was doing indoor meetings. However after the sex tape issue, Sher Singh has openly come out in support of Congress.