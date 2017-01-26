Violation of code: SAD candidate holds rally, EC ‘doesn’t know’ 

Punjab Cabinet Minister Gulzar Singh Ranike (File Photo) Punjab Cabinet Minister Gulzar Singh Ranike (File Photo)

SAD’s ATTARI candidate has organised a rally without informing the Election Commission with a feast on the premises of the village gurdwara. “I have no information about any rally in Jhite Ke village,” said Hardeep Singh, Assistant Returning Officer, who gives permission for such rallies. Candidates must apply for permission to hold rallies. Once permission is given, an EC team videographs the rally and it becomes part of the assessment of that candidate’s expenditure.

The Indian Express was present at the rally just outside the village gurdwara at Jhite Kalan village of Amritsar district, organised by SAD Attari candidate and minister Gulzar Singh Ranike, on Wednesday. Before the rally, those who had gathered there were treated to poori choley, jalebis and tea on the gurdwara premises. The feast was different from the langar at the gurdwara. Most people had their shoes on. Those who served were wearing shoes and many hadn’t covered their heads. Many even had SAD flags in their hands.

A professional cook was hired for the occasion. The feast was served before Ranike arrived. The crowd came out of the gurdwara and sat on chairs to listen to Ranike’s speech. Later, Ranike also enjoyed the same feast in a house just opposite the gurdwara after the rally was over. The Indian Express has video evidence of the rally and feast at the gurdwara.

Data released by the EC shows that SAD (Badal) has spent the least amount of money on campaigning since the code of conduct was imposed. According to a consolidated report about election expenses till January 23, 2017, SAD (Badal) and its candidates have spent Rs 1,14,543 on campaigning in Tarn Taran district against Rs 1,40,787 by Congress and Rs 7,51,371 by AAP. This is an estimate arrived at by EC officials. Candidates are to give full details after the election.